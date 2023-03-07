Wynn Charlotte Butters was born to Rachel Johnson and Cody Butters on March 3, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She joins Luna and Frankie, the Puggles. The maternal grandparents are Mark Johnson and Debra Johnson and Mary Bastoni Rebmann and Tom Rebmann. The paternal grandparents are Paul Butters and Cori and Ed Hamilton.
