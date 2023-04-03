Wesley Elliott Ingerson was born to Cody and Jessie Ingerson of Jefferson, N.H., on March 24, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Silas Ingerson, 7, and Reid Ingerson, 5. The grandparents are Rodney and Patricia Ingerson of Jefferson and Wayne and Angela Hooker of Maidstone, Vt. The great-grandmother is Carol Tyler of Pittsburg, N.H.
