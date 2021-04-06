Waylon Christopher Lusky was born to Brittanie Jones of Intervale, N.H., and Levi Lusky of Fryeburg, Maine, on April 4, 2021, at The Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. She joins Jase, 5, and Braden, 2. The maternal grandparents are Chris and Tracie Jones of Intervale, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Scott and Annette Lusky of Fryeburg, Maine.
