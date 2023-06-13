Veralyn Cadence Wright was born to Kayla King and Justice Wright of Parsonsfield, Maine, on June 11, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. The maternal grandmother is Angela King of Parsonsfield, Maine. The great-grandparents are Jim and Lisa Wilcox of Wells, Maine.
