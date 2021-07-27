Tucker Nathan Howard was born to Brooke Downing and Nathan Howard on June 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Evelyn Howard, 1. The maternal grandparents are Linda Hill and Michael Downing of Tamworth, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Wendy and Keith Nadeau Madison, N.H., and Roger Howard of Madison. The maternal great-grandparents are Ann and Tim Hill of Glen, N.H., and Stephen Downing of Conway, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Ken and Pat Eldridge of Madison.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.