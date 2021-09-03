True Andrea Ela was born to Lakyn Osgood Ela and Jared Ela of Fryeburg, Maine, on Aug. 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Bryson Ela, 10. The maternal grandparents are Andrea and Jim Osgood of Fryeburg. The paternal grandparents are Kathryn and William Ela of Conway, N.H. The great-grandparents are Jim and the late Donna Osgood of Fryeburg; Carol and Roger Smith of Stow, Maine; and the late Sandra and Harry True of Fryeburg, Maine.

