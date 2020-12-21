Theo Stone Tarberry was born to Laura and Alec Tarberry of North Conway, N.H., on Nov. 30, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The grandparents are Carol and John Halupowski of Bartlett, N.H.; Joy Tarbell and Eddie Minyard of Bartlett; and Joe Berry and France Hunter of Bartlett.
