Sylas Chandler Merrill was born to Cody and Hannah Merrill of Bridgton, Maine, on April 9, 2021, at The Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces. The maternal grandmother is Marcie Loiselle of Templeton, Mass. The paternal grandparents are Tammy and Robert Sanborn of Gorham, Maine.
