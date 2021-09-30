Stella Rose-Anne Strange was born to Heath and Brittany Strange of Bridgton, Maine, on Sept. 28, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins brother Walter. The paternal grandparents are Joel and Lisa Strange of Lovell, Maine. The maternal grandparents are Frank and Julie Lawrence of Brownfield, Maine. The paternal great-grandmother is Rose DeCesere of Lovell. The maternal great-grandparents are Frank and Jackie Lawrence of Wells, Maine, and Kirk and Beverly Wilson of Sweden, Maine.

