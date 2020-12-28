Sophie Grace Almonte was born to Kahty and Neil Almonte of North Conway N.H., on Dec. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins Keyli Torres, 16, Alicia Almonte, 21, Andrew Almonte, 24, Miranda Almonte, 25, and Candi Ansaldi, 31. The grandparents are Leonarda Hortencia and Hernan Francisco Torres (RIP) of Guatemala; and Diana and Jose Almonte (RIP) of Connecticut.
