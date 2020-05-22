Sofija Angelov was born to Dragon and Marija Angelov of North Conway, N.H., on May 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The grandparents are Marija and Mite Angelov.
