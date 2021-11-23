Sofia Emily Carvalho was born to Katelyn Carvalho and Valci Carvalho of Oak Bluffs, Mass., on Nov. 5, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston. She weighed 5 pounds 13 ounces. She joins Elena Caroline Carvalho, 2½. The grandparents are Denise McGrath and Marc Webster of Fryeburg, Maine; Sean and Patricia McGrath of North Conway, N.H.; and Valci and Sandra Carvalho of Oak Bluffs. The great-grandparents are Brian and Karen McGrath of North Fryeburg; Linda and Scott Tibbetts of Fryeburg; Bob and Joanne Croce of North Conway; Alipio Dias of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Valci Carvalho of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

