Silas Dean Goodnow was born to Emily Goodnow and Noah Garrison of Fryeburg, Maine, on Nov. 2, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
