Sierra Drew Sheppard was born to William and Courtney Sheppard on May 3, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds. The grandparents are Willie and Emily Sheppard of Madison, N.H., and Danny And Terry Drew of Center Ossipee, N.H. The great-grandparents are Ruth Shackford of Madison and Dottie Brooks of Mims, Fla.
