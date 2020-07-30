Sibley Jane Noelle Bellen was born to Shelby and Eric Bellen, Bartlett, N.H, on July 26, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Jane Woodman-Noble, Fryeburg, Maine and Glenn Paranal-Nobel of Chocorua, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Tom and Trina Bellen of Conway, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Judy Woodman of Laconia, N.H., and James Woodman of Clearwater, Fla. The paternal great-grandparents are Louise Ainsworth, North Conway and Anna Green, Fryeburg, Maine.
