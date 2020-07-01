Shannon Linwood Delano was born to Joshua Earl Delano and Ryan Emily Hill of North Conway, N.H., on June 28, 2020, at 5:47 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. He joins Nolan Shawn Delano, 2. The maternal grandparents are Bruce Morgan and Holly-Ann Morgan of Silver Lake, N.H., and Shawn Hill and Deborah Hill of Jackson, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Ralph Delano and Christina Delano of North Conway. The great-grandmother is Helen Hill of North Conway.
