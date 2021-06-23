Scarlett Eve Robey was born to Courtney and Adrian Robey of Berlin N.H., on June 15, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She joins Adrian Robey II and Phoenix Robey The grandparents are Theresa Rohner and Paul Stowers of Florida and Erica Robey and Adrian Robey I of Winter Springs, Fla. The great-grandparents are Sandra Rohner and James Rohner of Winter Springs and Kathy Robey and Norman Robey of Winter Springs.

