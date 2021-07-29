Sadie Mae Haley was born to Megan Howard and Emery Haley of Center Conway, N.H., on July 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. She joins Whitney Haley, 7, Talon Haley, 6, and Payton Haley, 3.5 The maternal grandparents are Beth Howard of Conway, N.H., and Jeff Howard and Melanie Howard of Baldwin, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Cindy Farrighton of Jay, Maine, and Dale Haley. The great-grandparents are Richard Perry and the late Donna Perry of Conway.

