Sadie Elizabeth Mullins was born to Amy Slife Mullins and Sam Mullins of Cambridge, Mass., on April 5, 2021, at Mass General Hospital in Boston. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Charles and Kristen Slife of Wrentham, Mass. The paternal grandparents are Stephanie C. Mullins of Intervale, N.H., and Scott Mullins and The paternal great-grandparents are the late John R. Cannell and Vicki Cannell.

