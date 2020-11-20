River Axel Knirk was born to Jena Stevens and Graham Knirk of Eaton, N.H., on Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Kevin and Carolyn Stevens. The paternal grandparents are Jerry Knirk and Cam Spence of Freedom, N.H.
