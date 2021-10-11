Reid Carson Fadden was born to Katie and Tommy Fadden on Center Conway, N.H., on Sept. 10, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Chase, 3, and Quinn, 1. The grandparents are Vicki and Tom Fadden of Center Conway, Ruby Small of Bridgton, Maine, and Dean Trafford of Lovell, Maine. The great-grandparents are Virginia Trafford of Redstone, N.H., and Richard Graves of Center Conway.
