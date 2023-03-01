Raelynn Elizabeth Gelinas was born to Tanisha Glencross and Christian Gelinas of Conway, N.H., on Feb. 27, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces. She joins Rhett, 3. The grandparents are Selena Gauthier of Florida, Stephen Glencross of Tamworth, N.H., Lisa Largent of Enfield, N.H., and Stephen Gelinas of North Carolina.
Birth: Raelynn Elizabeth Gelinas
