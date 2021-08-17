Priscilla Wolf MacGillivray was born to Jade Fox and Bond MacGillivray of Center Conway, N.H., on Aug. 8, 2021, at The Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Dan Fox of Auburn, Maine; Heather and Chris Calvert of Lovell, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Priscilla Bond Goff (deceased) and Earle Paul MacGillivray, Jr. of Saunderstown, R.I. Priscilla was married to Richard James Goff Jr. of Intervale, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Lynn Norton Oliver and Kim Michael Oliver of Scarborough, Maine. The paternal great-grandparents are Rose MacGillivray and Earle Paul MacGillivray (both deceased) of Waltham, Mass.; Barbara Daily Bond and Charles Lawrence Bond (both deceased) of Topsfield, Mass. "Look out here comes the fastest ski racer the nation has ever seen!" — Makela Shiffron

