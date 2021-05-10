Parker Ross and Rylie Marie Dyer was born to Tamara Kleczek and Jared Dyer of Glen N.H., on May 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Parker weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and Rylie weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. They join Morgan, 11, Camden, 9, Makyra, 15, Bradlee, 14, Aleksiah, 12, Brianna, 5, and Crista, 18. The maternal grandparents are Hans ( Joe) Kleczek of Lineville, Ala., and Maryjo Anderson of Jackson, N.H.
