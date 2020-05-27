Parker Andrew was born to Maryann Daniels and Matthew Brown of Wakefield, N.H., on May 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. He joins Hayden Daniels, 8, Jared Brown, 7, and Gracelyn Brown, 5. The grandparents are Stephen Daniels, Brenda LaBrie and Douglas Brown.
