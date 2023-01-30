Paislee Carolyn Lorraine Mackenzie was born to Victoria Bardzik and Drew Mackenzie on Jan. 26, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins Khloe Mackenzie, 3. The maternal great-grandmother of Carolyn Monro of North Conway.
