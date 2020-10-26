Otto Elliott Risch was born Oct. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. at 8:13 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
His parents are Emma Mabel Carson and Jacob Hershey Risch of North Conway. His maternal grandparents' are Barry and Sarah Carlson of Farmington, Maine, and his paternal grandparents are Albert and Alison Risch of Madison, New Hampshire.
