Ophelia Grace Albonico was born to Phillip and Nichole of North Conway, N.H., on April 27, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. She joins Josie Rose, 5. The grandparents are Dawn, Terri, Alvin, Chris and Heather. The great-grandparents are Papa, Deb, Pops and Grammy.
