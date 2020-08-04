Opal Monet Malcolm was born to Aurora Winkler and Daniel Malcolm of Fryeburg, Maine, on May 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The grandparents are Karen Moffat Winkler and Kurt Winkler of Fryeburg, Maine, and Catherine Malcolm and John Malcolm of Florida. The great-grandparents are Helen Bittrich of St. Pete Beach, Fla., and Mary Malcolm of Salem, Mass.
