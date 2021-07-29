Olivia Regan Rivard was born to Chelsea and Brandon Rivard of Porter, Maine, on July 13, 2021, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. She joins Calvin Rivard, 6. The maternal grandparents are Alexandra and Dan Macleod of Conway, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Wanda Miller of Falling Waters, W.V., and Max Rivard of Raymond, Maine. The maternal great-grandmother is Judith Shannon of Villages, Fla. The paternal great-grandparents are Janice and Ronald Miller of Porter, Maine, and Claudette Rivard of Cornish, Maine.

