Oliver Quinton Cole was born to Crystal Hederson and Matthew Cole of Tamworth, N.H., on May 14, 2021, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. He joins Hailey Rivera, 18, and Nevaeh Rivera, 17, of Massachusetts. The maternal grandparents are Mary Tice and William Tice of Tamworth; and Deborah Hederson of Largo, Fla. The maternal great-grandparents are William Morani and Shirley Morani of East Boston, Mass.

