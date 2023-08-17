Octavia Shae Cushing was born to Sean and Mariana Cushing of North Conway, N.H., on Aug. 3, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins Daisy, 9, Aurora 7, Rose and Ariel, 4 The grandparents are Sarah and Will Stowe of Center Conway, N.H.; Cari Grimsley of Sharon, Mass.; and Joe Cushing and Kim Allen of Norwood, Mass. The great-grandparents are MaryJo and Forrest Sceggell of Rochester, N.H.; and Tom and Nancy Grimsley of Stoughton, Mass.

