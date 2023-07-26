Nora Tracy Kernan was born to Josh and Kelly Kernan of Bartlett, N.H., at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on July 16, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins Jackson Kernan, 2. The maternal grandparents are John Miller and Deborah Jackson of Charlottesville, Va. The paternal grandparents are Don Kernan and Sherrill Tracy of Shelburne, N.H.
