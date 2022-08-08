Nolan Ryan Brown was born to Krystal and Ryan Brown of Center Conway, N.H., on Aug. 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He joins Jacob, 14, Bowen, 12, and Tenley, 4. The maternal grandparents are the late Bernard J. Gilmore of Center Conway and Nancy Gilmore of Hudson, Mass. The paternal grandmother is Elizabeth Brown of Fryeburg, Maine. The great-grandparents are the late Thelma Brown and Earl Brown.

