Noah Belle Freeman was born to Brittany Aigotti and Justin Freeman of North Conway, N.H., on Dec. 5, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Ava Freeman, 17. The grandparents are Janice and Jack Freeman. The great-grandmother is Carolyn Johns.
