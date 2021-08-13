Nathan Dennis Wojnar was born to Jonathon and Jenna Wojnar of Lovell, Maine, on July 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins Madelynn, 3, Collins, 1 The maternal grandparents are Dennis and Kathy Neubauer of Mountain Top, Pa. The paternal grandparents are Eddie Buccholz and Jan Wojnar of Parsons, Pa. The paternal great-grandmother is Marjorie Douglas of Mountain Top.
Latest News
- Eviction moratorium extended; N.H. Emergency Rental Assistance available
- Few applying for county CFO job
- Think it's a scam? Consult with local police
- Kennett grad named N.H. History Teacher of Year
- STR group to Conway: Get a warrant
- Woodburn files to appeal domestic violence sentence
- Hillclimb with storied past returns to attract a diverse field
- Pastrana seeks to shatter his own 'Climb' record
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- 37-year-old man drowns in Echo Lake
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spending lots of time together
- Joanne Gallant: Arrogant kayaker landed on my Pequawket Pond beach
- Town manager can add 'chauffeur to stars' to resume
- Locals advocate against mask-wearing to school board
- Conway man says he's sorry, pleads guilty
- Obituary: Margaret Folsom Cleveland
- Body in car likely woman missing since 1978
- Britney Spears' social media break
- Message: 'Plan is not just about masking'
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Corthell: What's so bad about red meat? Studies show a lot (4)
- Michael Corthell: Animals are always innocent and should not be killed (4)
- Annie Robbins: Will N.H. become the first Freedom Caucus anarchist utopia? (3)
- Locals advocate against mask-wearing to school board (3)
- Michael Kerins: Look it up: Trump actually asked Georgia to 'find' more votes (3)
- Quddus Snyder: Blame the Trumpster muttonheads for continuing the pandemic (3)
- Conway eyes STRs for safety issues (2)
- Nicole Nordlund: The information exists therefore it could be true (2)
- Tino Fernandes: Mandating mask wearing is a political and correct decision (2)
- New Conway parking program losing money (2)
- Sam Farrington: People not vaccinated pose threat as breeders of deadly variants (2)
- Graham Selby: Republican lawmakers, Trump, are not American patriots (2)
- Greg Wayland: Attack on Catholic priest was utterly gratuitous (2)
- Peter Elsemore: It is sad that so many have been suckered into the Big Lie (2)
- Robert Gillette: Steiner has no real evidence to support his claim (2)
- Walter Hamilton: Anti-mask arguments of today are the same as used by smokers (2)
- Rob Weaver: Stop publishing insults and name-calling of conservatives (2)
- Fryeburg Town Column: Fryeburg Rescue barbecue to be held Aug. 19 (1)
- Karen Porter: If you don't receive your tax refunds, advocate for yourself (1)
- Susan Richman: Carbon pricing plan would put money in pockets of Americans (1)
- Joe Keller: Perhaps anti-maskers with COVID should refuse medical treatment (1)
- Tim Scott: Our town (1)
- Karen Umberger: Get to herd immunity (1)
- National Perspective: Trump Republicans eschew 11th Commandment (1)
- Sununu says no new restrictions even though COVID-19 numbers continue to climb (1)
- Sex-assault suspect ousted from Fla. dorm (1)
- Art Hamilton: Silly to lose tourist revenue because of a lack of bathrooms (1)
- Susan Rheault: Make the anti-vaccers pay for cost caused by Delta strain (1)
- Beth Metts: Shame on whoever maimed trees along Route (1)
- Kevin Ryan: Signing affidavit at the polls leaves room for error (1)
- Leo Fillion: Speeding drivers is turning New Hampshire into Massachusetts (1)
- Peter J. Thomas: Honor Trump's greatest accomplishment and get vaccinated (1)
- Livermore, never more (1)
- Conway man says he's sorry, pleads guilty (1)
- Conway parking program now 'in the black' (1)
- Obituary: Michael A. English (1)
- One airlifted after Route 16 crash in Chocorua (1)
- Steven H. Steiner: Problem of voter fraud in 2020 is obvious (1)
- STR owner responds to Conway with own claims (1)
- Nancy Goyette: Traffic study results for Intervale hotel defies common sense (1)
- Engagement: Warren-Morales (1)
- Young Republican wants Pappas' seat (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Evaluating information (1)
- Obituary: Amy A. Holt (1)
- John Eric Hartman: To Q: We're all Americans and want what's best for all (1)
- Walter Davis: Masks and the Big Lie: more untruths from conservatives (1)
- Tammy Shackford: Never got my stimulus or my tax refund (1)
- Ossipee Planning Board OK's Duncan Lake Road for pit (1)
- Moms say schools not flying 'Live Free or Die' flag (1)
- Bid to make masks optional at Bartlett school fails (1)
- Vaughn Roy: I stand by my previous statement (1)
- Dummer residents debate ATVs on town roads (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Republicans hypocritical for not supporting Capitol police (1)
- Jerry Knirk: Hit pieces (1)
- Jeff Robinson: Our minimum wage makes N.H. poor place to live 298 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.