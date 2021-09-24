Milton David-Robert Brown was born to Jim and Dawn Brown of Stow, Maine, on Aug. 25, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. He joins Imrie Carbone and Michael Brown. The grandparents are David and Josephine Brown of Sebago, Maine, and Lawrence Perry of Fryeburg, Maine, and Thoma Thompson of Ohio.
