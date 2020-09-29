Mia Grace Curry was born to Nicole and Zachary Curry of Intervale, N.H., on Sept. 24, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. she joins Aria Curry, 4½. The grandparents are Ivan Russel of Milford, N.H., Melinda Kranick of Belleville, Mich., and Debra Curry of North Conway, The great-grandparents are Ron and Cheryl Hrasna of Belmont, N.H.
