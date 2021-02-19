McCoy Nicholas Seamans was born to Eric and Janey Seamans of Effingham, N.H., on Feb. 17, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces. The grandparents are Daniel and Pamela Conger of Freedom, N.H., Richard Seamans of Freedom and Lynn Seamans of Wolfboro, N.H.
