Maya Christina White was born to Ashley McGrath and Ervin White on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center in Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 Inches long. She joins Ervin, 7, Weston, 4, Charli, 1, and Livia, 10. The grandparents are Christina McGrath and Rick Pillion and John and Joanne White of Ossipee.
