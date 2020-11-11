Mathea Jane Densmore was born October 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Her parents are Megan and Nate Densmore of North Conway. She joins siblings Natalie Densmore, 9 years old, and Allana Densmore, 3 years old. Maternal grandmother is Linda Henderson of Ossipee, N.H. Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Linda Densmore of North Conway, N.H.

