Marleigh Anne Santos was born to Ryan and Morgan Santos of Center Conway, N.H., on April 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Walter Hills and Patricia Burton-Hills of Intervale N.H. The paternal grandparents are Dave and Patricia Santos of Kearsarge, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Jackie and Gerry Cantin of Titusville, Fla.

