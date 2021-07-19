Makenzie Grace Lundrigan was born to Robert "Mike" and Megan Lundrigan of North Conway, N.H., on June 17, 2021, at 10:31 p.m. at 22 Bramhall St. in Portland, Maine. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18.5 inches long. She joins Jacob, 12, Trenton, 10, and Aaliyah, 7. The grandparents are Robert and Sheila Lundrigan of North Conway and Judith McGowan of Conway, N.H., and Richard McGowan of Maine.

