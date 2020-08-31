Madison Arrol Ames was born to Ariel M. Wiggin and Jonathon D. Ames of Conway, N.H. on Aug. 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins Arhianna Lopes, 9, and Adalee Lopes, 8. The grandparents are Suzanne Wiggin of Ossipee, N.H., Jim Ames of Wolfboro, N.H., and Laura and Brian Canelas of Ossipee.
Latest News
- Freedom woman claims she saw mountain lion
- Admission fees eyed for Sherman Adams Building
- Bridgton Highlands wins the Challenge Cup
- Developer: Look for Market Basket in fall 2021
- Raiders await state's decision on fall sports
- NHDOT: Temporary light 'not possible' anytime soon
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mountain View Community
- Fall sports start next week at Kennett High
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Police release name of Conway crash victim
- Market Basket project turns a corner with latest victory
- Conway police nab alleged 'river burglar' near the Saco
- Conway man struck, killed by SUV
- Conway police chief to retire; successor announced
- Homemade Trump sign defaced in Ossipee
- Obituary: Jennifer A. Brothers
- Town looks for ways to rein in trash on river
- Obituary: Vincent L. Bailey
- Obituary: Anna Marie Cataldo
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mary Timberlake: Displaying a rainbow flag, BLM sign shows I care (6)
- Susan Carr: As a dementia caregiver, I am concerned about Trump's neurological condition (5)
- Stacy Downs: After Mass. woman goes to the bathroom on my lawn, I've had it (4)
- Debra Scialla: The real anti-Americans are the far-left radical socialists (4)
- Martin Call: Census taker didn't bother to knock on my door (3)
- Julie Webster: As a native it is disappointing that out-of-staters have taken over (3)
- Lindsay Ware: McLaughlin's mention of Portland shooting is another example of his racism (3)
- Michael Kerins: Letter-writer had facts wrong in connecting BLM and ActBlue (3)
- Bill Lathan: Masks diminished quality of life; this isn't the pandemic of 1918 (3)
- Gregory S. Wallace: To avoid getting hit, cyclists should ride against traffic (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.