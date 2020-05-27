Madison Ann-May Clarke was born to Kristina Johnson and Kyle Clarke of Madison, N.H., on May 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins Mikayla McGrath, 10 years old. The maternal grandparents are Nancy Babb of Conway, N.H., and Dana Johnson of Tamworth, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Brian Clarke and Wendy Clarke of Tamworth. The maternal great-grandmother is Karin Wakefield of Bartlett, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Linda and Bruce Anthony of Tamworth.

