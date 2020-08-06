Loukas Allen Gregg and Lochlan Alexander Gregg were born to Shalaun Gregg and Travis Dewees of Center Conway, N.H., on July 1, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. Loukas weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces, and Lochlan weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces. The grandparents are Tracey Gregg of Center Conway and Courtney Gregg of Bartlett, N.H., and Alexander Dewees of Center Conway. The great-grandparents are Richard and Cindy Lehmann of Stafford, Conn.
