Louis Joseph Lylis was born to Kelli Kinnarney and Nicholas Lylis Jr. of Effingham, N.H., on Sept. 17, 2021, at The Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. He joins Beckhem Bell, 8. The maternal grandparents are Kathleen Kinnarney of Ossipee, N.H., and Robert Kinnarney of Brownfield, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Nicholas Lylis Sr. of Manchester, N.H., and Karen McGrath of Merrimac, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Joseph and Kathy Pepe of Barnstead, N.H.
