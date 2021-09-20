Louis Joseph Lylis was born to Kelli Kinnarney and Nicholas Lylis Jr. of Effingham, N.H., on Sept. 17, 2021, at The Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. He joins Beckhem Bell, 8. The maternal grandparents are Kathleen Kinnarney of Ossipee, N.H., and Robert Kinnarney of Brownfield, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Nicholas Lylis Sr. of Manchester, N.H., and Karen McGrath of Merrimac, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Joseph and Kathy Pepe of Barnstead, N.H.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.