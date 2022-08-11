Lola Lucia Moon Knirk was born to Jenna Stevens and Graham Knirk on Aug. 9, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She joins River Knirk, 20 months. The maternal grandparents are Kevin and Carolyn Stevens of Union, N.J. The paternal grandparents are Jerry Knirk and Cam Spence of Freedom, N.H.
