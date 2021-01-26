Loki Malakia McGowan was born to Cassandra Estey and Tyler McGowan of North Conway, N.H., on Jan. 16, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. He joins Serenity, 3. The grandparents are Eugene and Elizabeth Estey of Intervale, N.H., and Frank and Melissa Cannone of Ossipee, N.H.
