Lily Lee Conner was born to Holly Harris and Michael Baker of Brownfield, Maine, on May 13, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces She joins Layla Lynn Conner, 5. The maternal grandparents are Larry and Peggy Harris of Dunkirk, N.Y. The paternal grandmother is Gail Baker of West Newfield, Maine. The great-grandparents are Nancy and the Late L.B. Meyers of Cassadaga, N.Y.; and Roberta and Late Gary Conner of West Newfield, Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.